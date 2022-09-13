Tue: Wall Street slide depresses TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.35%, to 1,991.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.33%, to 2,045.87 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.25%, to 416.92 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index closed flat, at 358.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.08 billion in equities and NIS 3.89 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.12% lower, at NIS 3.3540/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.81% lower, at NIS 3.4110/€.

The main indices were slightly up in today’s session until US inflation figures sent US markets sharply down at the opening in New York, depressing the Tel Aviv market as well.

ICL led trading today, and rose 0.42%. Bezeq rose 0.28%; Bank Leumi fell 1.28%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.45%; and Azrieli Group fell 3.79%.

