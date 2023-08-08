Tue: Weak banks end positive run

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.63%, to 1,860.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.58%, to 1,881.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.27%, to 382.61 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 361.42 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.61 billion in equities and NIS 3.33 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.65% higher, at NIS 3.70/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.38% higher, at NIS 4.0507/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.92%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.56%; Discount Bank fell 1.17%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.09%; and Nice Systems rose 2.29%.

The weakness in the banks comes against the background of the report that the Bank of Israel had told them to raise their credit loss provisions.

Notable advancers today were Delta Galil, up 6.26%, and Gilat Satellite Networks, up 6.19%. LivePerson fell 5.80%; Partner fell 4.75%; and Cellcom fell 4.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 8, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.