Two 30-floor towers approved for Jerusalem's Malha

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee has approved for deposit a plan for two 30-floor towers above three commercial floors in Jerusalem's Malha technological park. The plan is for a 17,000 square meter site the east and north of the park. In the north of the park, the plan also includes two five-floor buildings with store frontage facing Maccabi Sports Association Street, opposite the Malha Mall.

Overall, the plan comprises 128,000 square meters of construction and parking for 1,480 cars. The plan is being developed by the Jerusalem Development Authority and the Malha Technology Park and design is by Moore Yaski Sivan (MYS) architects and Yigal Levi.

Jerusalem district planner Shira Talmi Babay said, "Building this high-tech commercial and industrial area will be a major tool in renewal for southwest Jerusalem and environs as a quality urban neighborhood and focus for attracting a young and creative population."

However, some local residents are less than enthusiastic. Malha residents committee chair Dror Bakal told "Globes," "We view with concern the approval of the plan for deposit. The plan is part of the disproportionate expansion of the Malha Mall, which has been drawn up without an overall plan for the Malha valley, which would take into account transport, the environment and the residents.

