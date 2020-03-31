Two fatalities as Covid-19 cases in Israel rise to 4,831

The Ministry of Health reported this morning that the number of cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in Israel had risen to 4,831. 83 patients with the disease are severely ill, with 69 of them on ventilators and sedated. 95 people are reported to be moderately ill, and the rest have only mild symptoms. 163 people in Israel have recovered from the disease.

Two fatalities from the virus were reported this morning: a woman in her 50s with a pre-existing medical condition died in Sheba Hospital at Tel Hashomer, and a 49 year-old woman, also with a pre-existing medical condition, died at Asaf Harofe Hospital.

MK Ofer Shelah, who chairs the special Knesset Covid-19 committee, reported this morning that at the committee's request nursing students who had finished their studies would be authorized to work in the health system under a temporary permit. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health says that 27 ventilators and about eight million face masks had reached Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family have been tested and found not to be infected by the virus.

Globally, the number of people who have died from infection by the Covid-19 virus has risen to over 37,000, and more than 700,000 are known to have been infected. In Italy, the number of fatalities has risen within twenty-four hours by 756 to 10,799, which represents a continued decline in the daily toll since the peak of 919 deaths in the country on Friday. In Spain, the number of deaths from the disease has risen to 6,528, with 838 deaths in twenty-hour hours.

Overnight, the Israeli government announced new restrictions on movement and business activity.

