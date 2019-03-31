Two high-rise buildings approved for Herzliya Pituah

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Commission in the Planning Administration has deposited two plans in the Herzliya Pituah industrial zone according to a policy document for the industrial zone approved by the Local Planning and Building Commission. Under the plan, a three-storey building will become an 18-storey building and an eight-storey building will become a 30-storey building.

The first plan concerns Beit Amron, a three-storey building owned by Industrial Buildings, located at the corner of Abba Eban Street and Arie Shenkar Street (the entry to the industrial zone). Existing construction rights for the site are for 20 storeys.

According to Industrial Buildings' plan, however, construction rights will be increased to 30 storeys, with multiple uses: a commercial floor on the street façade, offices, 100 two-room 50-meter apartments, hotel rooms, and public space. The apartments are designed for individuals or couples, employees working in the industrial zone, or students. The District Planning and Building Commission emphasized that permission to increase the rights from 20 to 30 storeys depended on removing restrictions by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Ministry of Defense.

The second plan concerns a lot at the corner of 16 Arie Shenkar Street and Hachoslim Street owned by Migdal Insurance and the Sirius investment company. The lot contains two buildings of six and eight storeys.

Under the plan promoted by Migdal and Sirius, an 18-storey building will be erected on the site with 175 apartments of up to 50 square meters each, hotel rooms, and public space. The plan also redefines the public space in the public square with commercial facades. The plan relies on the existing parking lot on the site, without adding any space for parking of private vehicles in order to encourage the use of public transportation and a future passageway to the Tel Aviv light rail Green Line.

In December 2018, the District Planning and Building Commission published an announcement that it was preparing an outline plan for the western Herzliya industrial zone, based on a policy document approved by the Local Planning and Building Commission. The purpose of this document was to examine various aspects of the dynamic needs of the industrial zone and propose a policy that would turn the industrial zone into an accessible, dynamic, and active place.

The outline plan will include enhancement of construction rights, while providing options of adding residential and hotel uses to the existing commercial and office uses. The plan emphasizes the use of public transportation and gives priority to pedestrians and bicycle riders. The Commission ruled that until the outline plan is approved, detailed plans can be promoted according to the policy as long as they do not exceed the amount of space approved in the general deposited outline plan.

