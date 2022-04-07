Two killed in Tel Aviv shooting

A shooting incident took place at around 9 pm this evening in Dizengoff Street in central Tel Aviv, close to Dizengoff Square. As far as is known at this stage, two people have been killed, there are severely to critically wounded, and another four are wounded to varying less severe degrees. At present, police and security forces are still conducting a manhunt after the shooter.

Magen David Adom reported that two men in their thirties were taken to Ichilov Hospital while amid efforts to resuscitate them, but doctors at the hospital declared them dead. A man aged 38, a woman aged 28 and a man aged about 20 were taken to the hospital with severe wounds.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is at military headquarters in Tel Aviv and is receiving updates from the scene of the incident. It began at the Ilka Bar in Dizengoff Street. The terrorist walked up to the bar and opened fire. He left and ran down the street firing at passers-by, and then a nearby building. The police are still not certain whether or not he had an accomplice.

The streets of central Tel Aviv, which are normally thronged with people on a Thursday evening and where bars and restaurants are normally full, are now almost deserted. The police have asked the public to be alert, but to remain in their homes.

The incident, which is currently assumed to have been a terrorist attack, is the latest in a series of attacks in the past two weeks.

