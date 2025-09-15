UAE carriers prove lifeline for Israeli travelers

When you look at the aviation industry in Israel, you can say that it has only benefitted from the Abraham Accords. High-quality airlines from the UAE have entered the market, and all the Israeli airlines fly there. The connection to Dubai Airport has made the East more accessible, and provided compensation for one of the biggest losses to aviation in Israel - the abandonment by the Turkish companies.

The Abraham Accords included an extensive component of opening up the skies. For the first time, official aviation agreements were signed enabling the establishment of direct routes from Israel to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Dozens of flights, both passenger and cargo, take place weekly, turning the UAE into an important tourist and business destination for Israelis.

One of the most prominent achievements is the opening of the airspace of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to Israeli planes, a historic step that made it possible for the first time to fly from Israel to the Far East on direct routes over Saudi Arabia. Flight times to India, Thailand, and other countries in Asia, were cut significantly, while fares dropped, and Dubai and Abu Dhabi became main hubs for connecting flights to Asia, Africa, and Australia.

In fact, it can be said that the Abraham Accords saved Israeli travelers. Dubai replaced Turkey in a huge way, and became Israelis’ gateway to the East. At present there is no prospect of the Turkish airlines returning. There are no direct flights to Turkey, and the National Security Council has even classified it as a "high threat" country, and recommended not traveling there.

Few Israelis have not in the past traveled via Istanbul. Turkey used to be Israelis’ gateway to the world - to Europe, the US, and even East Asia. Of course, many people saw Turkey itself as an attractive vacation destination, especially for package deals. The relative proximity, the frequency of flights, the low prices, and the ability to connect to almost anywhere in the world, made Turkey very popular among Israelis, even at difficult times in diplomatic relations.

In August 2023, Turkey was the most popular destination from Ben Gurion Airport. According to Israel Airports Authority data, 13.5% of all flights went there - over 382,000 passengers in just one month. At that time, altogether, the Turkish airlines operated over ten flights daily on the Tel Aviv-Istanbul route.

When the war broke out, it was not just one more hurdle in relations between the two countries, but a swift deterioration, the consequences of which are keenly felt at Ben Gurion Airport. Turkish Airlines and Pegasus held golden slots at convenient times, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and were also known for their close cooperation with aviation players in Israel.

UAE airlines stay loyal

FlyDubai, owned by the government of Dubai, operates as secondary arm of Emirates. While the latter is a prestigious global brand specializing in long-haul flights, FlyDubai works on a low-cost model, and operates short and intermediate flights. Emirates stopped flying to Israel during the war, but FlyDubai has continued to operate consistently, as has Etihad Airways.

FlyDubai operates ten flights daily, 70 a week, while Etihad operates two to three daily flights. Both airlines are expected to increase the frequency of flights in their winter schedules, the peak season for travel to the UAE and the East.

The Emirati companies are world leaders for standard of service and flight safety. Although they are not members of any of the three main aviation alliances (OneWorld, SkyTeam, and Star Alliance) they have built networks of code-sharing and collaboration agreements with dozens of airlines around the world, and thus manage to provide passengers with global connections almost like the official alliances.

What has been most prominent during the course of the war has been the loyalty of these airlines to Israel. Although in certain instances in which it really was not possible for foreign airlines to operate in Israeli skies, such as during the Rising Lion operation against Iran, they too stopped flying, they have always been the first, or at least among the first, to restore service. Even at the height of cancellations by European airlines, they stood firm, and at times even raised the frequency of flights, especially at peak periods. Perhaps this was because it paid them to do so; perhaps it was because in the Middle East people are less agitated by wars. But first and foremost, it was thanks to the Abraham Accords.

Dubai can’t replace Istanbul

Despite the growing presence of the airlines from the UAE, their volume of activity is still a long way from that of the Turkish airlines when they operated in Israel. According to Israel Airports Authority data, FlyDubai carried 84,300 passengers to and from Ben Gurion Airport in August (3.82% of all passengers), while Etihad carried 33,600 passengers (1.52%). That makes 128,500 passengers altogether for the UAE airlines, 5.83% of all passenger traffic, putting the UAE fourth in the table of countries. This compares with the 13.5% of passenger traffic that, as mentioned, the Turkish companies garnered in August 2023.

Nor do Dubai and Abu Dhabi manage to replace Istanbul as aviation hubs. Aviation analysis platform Cirium lists the most connected airports in the world for 2024, those from which it is possible to reach at least 200 destinations. IGA Istanbul Airport tops the list, with over 300 destinations. Dubai International Airport is ranked sixth, with 269 destinations. Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport does not even make the list.

The advantage of the Emirati airlines is mainly in flights eastward. If Turkey provided a solution for all of Europe and the US, the Emirati airlines mainly provide a convenient solution for those eastward bound, and also in some cases for travel to the US.

Mikey Levy, CEO of Coterie Travel Club, which specializes in corporate and luxury travel, says, "For travel to the East, it’s amazing. The companies in the Emirates don’t have the limitations that Israeli companies have. They fly over any country, sometimes over Iran. This means significantly shorter flight times, and lower fares. You can reach any country in Asia quickly and expeditiously."

For business travelers, however, he says that it’s a critical blow. "Turkish Airlines reached every point in the world: in the US, Africa, Asia. Emirates does not fill the gap. They give a superb solution, including to the US, but it’s not the same, especially when you need to fly to remote cities. Emirates hasn’t flown here since the start of the war, and business class is good on FlyDubai, but the product isn’t uniform. Sometimes it’s upright seats, sometimes bed seats, and it’s the same on Etihad."

As far as travel to the US is concerned, Levy says, "Emirates offers a connection via Athens, but the times aren’t exactly convenient, with a take-off at 17:30 from Athens to New York, and since it’s a single flight, it’s usually booked up well in advance. Emirates also offers programs that are no worse than those of Turkish Airlines, such as a day’s stopover with the hotel paid by them. But it’s still not there. Istanbul was an ideal destination for connections, whereas via the UAE it’s a somewhat exhausting journey, and not attractive from the point of view of price."

Israeli tourists flock to UAE

The Abraham Accords also opened up the tourist market. Visa requirements were relaxed, vacation packages were developed, and business and tourism collaborations were formed. The Accords generated a wave of hundreds of thousands of Israeli tourists who traveled to the UAE in the first years, and also brought tourists and businesspeople from the UAE to Israel.

Nevertheless, the figures show that, despite the success of the Accords, the UAE companies are not managing alone to fill the gap left by the Turkish companies that have disappeared. Dubai is a long way from replacing Turkey for tourism, and it isn’t really trying.

Israelis who enjoyed spending vacations in Turkey have become divided between many destinations, including the UAE, but mainly Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Albania, Azerbaijan, and Montenegro, countries that provide a similar experience, and are culturally influenced by Turkey.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 15, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.