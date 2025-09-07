UAV hit halts flights at Ramon Airport

The IDF has confirmed that a UAV launched from Yemen has hit the passenger terminal at Ramon Airport near Eilat. Two people were lightly injured. The IDF spokesperson said that the incident was being investigated. Three other UAVs from Yemen were intercepted.

The Israel Airports Authority has announced that the southern air space over Ramon Airport has been closed to air traffic. The Authority stated: "A short time ago, a UAV launched from Yemen hit the arrivals hall at Ramon Airport in the Arava. At this stage, the situation is frozen, and take-offs and landings at Ramon have been halted. The Israel Airports Authority is acting to restore activity to normal as soon as possible."

RELATED ARTICLES Missile from Yemen hits Ben Gurion Airport

In May this year, the Houthi rebels in Yemen fired a missile that hit the periphery of Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, leading to extensive flight cancellations by foreign airlines lasting weeks.

Ramon Airport is currently used by Israeli airlines Israir, Arkia, and Air Haifa. El Al is also due to start operating domestic flights to Ramon from the end of October. At present, there are no international flights at Ramon, and no activity there of foreign airlines. Even so, the UAV hit represents a considerable psychological blow.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 7, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.