UK Space Agency awards Israeli co hiSky $11.3m

Israeli satellite communications company hiSky has been awarded $11.3 million (£9 million) by the UK Space Agency. hiSky will establish a subsidiary hiSkySat Limited, based in London, with an R&D center at Harwell to develop a satellite communications network management system (NMS) and an operations center, the British government has announced.

hiSky aims to be the world’s first low-cost satellite network operator, bringing innovative technology to voice and data satellite communications, and leveraging existing satellite capacity to reduce costs associated with building and launching new satellites.

Part of the new project will integrate and develop 5G networks into their ‘Smartellite’ satellite receiving terminal and carry out a demonstration to show how it can connect seamlessly between different satellites and operators. This will help roll out the next generation of Internet of Things technology, connecting machines and vehicles around the world and enabling remote monitoring of infrastructure such as power lines and wind turbines.

hiSky CEO Shahar Kravitz said, "It is our privilege to establish the first real low-cost global Virtual Satellite Network and to do it in the UK. hiSky’s cutting edge technology and solution was developed in order to meet with the consumers' needs and can easily adjust to different satellite operators, including forthcoming Low Earth Orbit telcoms constellations."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 18, 2019

