UK's ITV Studios buys Israel's Armoza Formats

UK television corporation ITV Studios has acquired full ownership of Israeli format creator and distributor, Armoza Formats. Founded by Avi Armoza, one of Israel’s leading television developers and distributors, according to the agreement, Armoza will continue to manage the company. Armoza is a TV pioneer in Israel who opened the doors for the distribution of Israeli content around the worldwide. No financial details about the deal were disclosed.

Armoza’s catalogue encompasses over 100 formats. This includes the prime time singing show The Four, commissioned in over 15 territories and game show Still Standing, Israel’s most successful international non-scripted format with over 6,000 episodes globally, as well as prime time studio entertainment show I Can Do That! aired in over 25 countries.

The deal will see Armoza Formats become part of the Global Creative Network, headed up by Mike Beale, for ITV Studios. The team, based in Tel Aviv, will continue to develop and source new formats and also work with producers within the ITV Studios group on their projects in development. ITV Studios labels will exclusively produce all newly-developed Armoza formats in territories within which it has a presence.

ITV Studios International president Maria Kyriacou said, “Armoza Formats has rapidly grown to be one of the top independent creators and distributors of global entertainment hits. This is a unique opportunity to work with Avi and his team and combine his expertise with ITV’s presence and reach to undoubtedly create many more hits of the future.”

Avi Armoza said, “Armoza always strives to be at the forefront of creativity and stay ahead of the challenges in our industry, and we are therefore thrilled to be joining ITV Studios. We both share the same values and passion for success through creativity and strongly believe that ITV Studios are the perfect partner for the next stage of the company’s evolution.”

ITV broadcasts six channels in the UK including Britain's largest commercial TV station. The company creates over 8,900 hours of original content each year through 55 companies producing programs in 12 countries including the UK, US, Australia, France and Germany.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 31, 2019

