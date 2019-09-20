UPnRIDE standing wheelchair receives FDA clearance

Isaraeli startup UPnRIDE Robotics Ltd.UPnRIDE has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Robotic Standing Wheelchair for marketing and use in the US. The company is based in Yokneam near Haifa. UPnRIDE founder and president Dr. Amit Goffer said, “The approval of our UPnRIDE standing wheelchair is another very important milestone for UPnRIDE Robotics Ltd. in our mission to offer health benefits and improved quality of life to millions of people suffering from walking impairments."

This first smart and robotic mobility device provides full functionality, both in standing and sitting positions. The UPnRIDE will be available soon for wheelchair users and the elderly in the US.

Dr. Goffer added “I have had a long-standing vision that all people confined to a wheelchair should have access to enhanced mobility, and enjoy the many health benefits associated with the ability to get by in a standing position. With the introduction of UPnRIDE, this dream is becoming a reality.”

Dr. Goffer, who is himself a quadriplegic following a vehicle accident, previously founded ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK), which has developed an FDA approved wearable robotic exoskeleton that provides powered hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright and walk.

The UPnRIDE is innovative and unique in that it provides users with full, safe, functional mobility in a standing position, in practically any urban environment, both indoors and outdoors. The UPnRIDE mobility device is suitable for most wheelchair users, including paraplegics, quadriplegics, elderly and people suffering from MS, ALS, CP, stroke or TBI etc.

UPnRIDE CEO Oren Tamari said, "Empowered by the FDA approval, UPnRIDE Robotics Ltd. will now develop a distribution and service centers network in the USA to enable US users to benefit from this innovative product."

He added, "By enabling upright mobility, UPnRIDE delivers numerous health, economic and societal benefits. It diminishes the visibility of the disability, providing wheelchair users with a fresh, new perspective of the world, of themselves, and of life.”

