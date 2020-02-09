US Ambassador to Israel rules out unilateral annexation

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman has warned Israel that unilateral actions to annex Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria would jeopardize President Trump's peace plan.

In a tweet, Friedman wrote, "Israeli is subject to the completion of a mapping process by a join Israeli-American committee. Any unilateral action in advance of the committee process endangers the plan and American recognition."

This has finally thwarted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to get the US to agree to an annexation or even partial annexation before the elections. Friedman, who is considered the biggest friend of Israel in the US administration, had previously said that the US could approve annexation before next month's elections.

Friedman's tweet reinforces what Netanyahu told an election rally last night in Ma'aleh Adumim that a mapping process had begun with the Americans for Judea and Samaria. Netanyahu said, "We have waited since 1967 and we can wait a few more weeks."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 9, 2020

