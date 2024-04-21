US House of Representatives approves special aid for Israel

On Saturday, the US House of Representatives approved aid totaling $95 billion to several countries, among them Israel.

The aid package includes $26.4 billion for Israel, of which $4 billion is for replenishing stocks of the Tamir interceptor missile used by the Iron Dome air defense system. $60.8 billion is for Ukraine, mostly for munitions; and $8.1 billion is for Taiwan. The package will now go to a vote by the Senate, and thence to President Joe Biden for signature. Biden had urged swift passage of the bill, saying, "It comes at a moment of grave urgency, with Israel facing unprecedented attacks from Iran and Ukraine under continued bombardment from Russia."

$4.4 billion of the aid to Israel is for replenishing stocks of other munitions, and $3.5 billion is for procuring advanced weapons systems. $2.4 billion will go to fund US forces operating in the Middle East, and $1.2 billion is for development of the Iron Beam laser and microwave system designed to supplement Iron Dome is intercepting short-range threats. $9.1 billion will be for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

After the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson led the passage of the aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, it will be interesting to see how the leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, conducts the vote. Will pressures within the Democratic Party from those critical of Israel lead to delays or not?

Working in Israel’s favor is the fact that the bill is a $95 billion package that includes Ukraine and Taiwan. Just as there are pressures and interests in the US connected to criticism of Israel, there are interests connected to Ukraine, which is running out of munitions in its resistance to the Russian invasion, and to Taiwan, where fears are growing of moves by China.

Regular annual military aid to Israel is currently $3.3 billion plus $500 million for joint ventures on air defense.

