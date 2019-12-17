US contact lens co buys Israeli eye test co 6over6 for $100m

US online contact lens retailer 1-800 Contacts has acquired Israeli smartphone eye test developer 6over6. No financial details were disclosed but sources close to the deal estimate it was for $100 million.

6over6 has developed GlassesOn, a digital healthcare platform that enables users to perform their own vision test. The company's simple-to-use apps are designed to enable a complete and accurate measurement of the refractive error of the eye for eyeglass or contact lens prescriptions and are clinically proven to be as accurate as an optometrist's exam.

The main investors in the company, which has raised $15 million, according to Start Up Nation Central, are Triventures, the Alumot Fund, China's Rimonci Capital and Lenskart.com, which markets contact lenses over the Internet.

60ver6 was founded in 2014 by CEO Ofer Limon and CTO Alex Zlotnik. Limon said, "It has been our life’s mission to create ground-breaking technology that would allow consumers the ability to take control of their own vision care and reach communities around the globe without access. 1-800 Contacts shares our drive to change what is broken in this industry, and we know that this acquisition will bring our vision to life on a global scale that can make real change."

