Unemployed in Israel to receive NIS 2,000 grant

The Knesset Labor, Welfare and Health Committee headed by MK Haim Katz (Likud) today approved an agreement signed by the Ministry of Finance and National Insurance Institute for a NIS 2,000 grant to be paid for those who have been unemployed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The one-time grant will be paid to those receiving unemployment pay for at least 100 days between March 1 and October 17 2020. The grant will be paid even if the 100 days of unemployment were not consecutive and only on condition that their salary was below the average salary in the Israeli economy. The grant will be available to those over 67 who are still trying to work. A couple who are both entitled to the grant will each receive a NIS 500 bonus - in other words the couple will together receive NIS 5,000.

Minister of Finance Israel Katz said, "The Labor and Welfare Committee has approved my proposal for a NIS 2,000 grant for those who have been unemployed for a protracted period and had their income reduced, including those over 67, following the lockdown and health restrictions. I will continue helping small businesses, the self-employed and employees together with the struggle to create jobs and commerce, while strictly adhering to the helath regulations.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 11, 2020

