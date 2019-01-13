Unemployment claims up 5.7% in 2018

The number of unemployment insurance claims rose 5.7% in 2018, with the biggest increasing coming among higher education graduates, according to figures published today by the Israel National Employment Service (INES). Unemployment claims averaged 93,300 per month in 2018, compared with 88,200 in 2017.

Unemployment claims among people who were not higher education graduates averaged 71,500 a month in 2018, 5.5% more than the 67,800 monthly average in 2017.

The number of jobseekers fell 4.4% in 2018, with an average of 158,000 jobseekers a month, compared with an average of 166,000 in 2017.

402,730 jobseekers came to the INES in 2018, 265,456 of whom filed claims for unemployment insurance, 109,328 filed claims for income supplements, and 27,946 made no claims at all.

The number of claims for income supplements was down 11% in 2018, and has declined by 39% in five years, according to INES figures.

Layoffs and resignations from work averaged 20,300 a month in 2018, 3.5% more than the 19,600 monthly average in 2017. Employment in Israel grew 2.1% in 2018.

Layoffs alone averaged 12,100 in Israel in 2018, 3.7% more than the 11,700 monthly average in 2017.

