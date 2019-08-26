Unemployment down sharply in Israel in July

Unemployment fell to 3.7% in July from 4.1% in June according to the latest workforce figures for Israelis over 15 published today by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The employment rate, consisting of the proportion of employment in the general population, dipped from 63.4% in June to 63.1% in July. The rate among Israelis aged 15 and over remained unchanged last month at 60.8%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 26, 2019

