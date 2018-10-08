Unemployment down to 4% in August

The unemployment rate in August was 4%, down slightly from the 4.1% rate in July and equal to the rate in June, according to figures published today by the Central Bureau of Statistics. The Central Bureau of Statistics measures each month the proportion of unemployed people in the labor force among those in the 15+ age bracket. The rate in the 25-64 age bracket was 3.4%, the same as in July 2018.

The employment rate in the 15+ age bracket rose slightly from 61.2% in July to 61.5% in August. Figures that remained unchanged from July 2018 included the proportion of those in the labor force in the 25-64 age bracket (80.4%).

Together with the increase in the number of available jobs in June-August and continued growth in the average monthly wage posted in June, which now stands at NIS 10,884, all the indicators point to the strength of the Israeli labor market.

