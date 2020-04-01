Unemployment in Israel breaks through 1m barrier

The Israel National Employment Service (INES), has announced that 843,945 new jobseekers have registered since the beginning of March, making a total of 1,004,031 unemployed and an unemployment rate of 24.1%. 89.7% of those who registered in March were on unpaid leave because of the coronavirus crisis.

35,668 people have registered as jobseekers since yesterday at 5pm.

INES director general Rami Garor estimates that in addition to the salaried employees who are able to claim unemployment benefits, there are 125,000 self-employed who have been significantly hit by the situation.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 1, 2020

