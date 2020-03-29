Unemployment in Israel climbs to 22.15%

The Israel National Employment Service (INES), has announced that 764,165 new jobseekers have registered since the beginning of March.
The Israel National Employment Service (INES), has announced that 764,165 new jobseekers have registered since the beginning of March, making a total of 922,016 unemployed and an unemployment rate of 22.15%. 90% of those who registered in March were on unpaid leave.
32,577 people have registered as jobseekers since Friday morning.
Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 29, 2020
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020
unemployment photo: Ariel Yarozlimksy