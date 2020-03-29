Unemployment in Israel climbs to 22.15%

The Israel National Employment Service (INES), has announced that 764,165 new jobseekers have registered since the beginning of March, making a total of 922,016 unemployed and an unemployment rate of 22.15%. 90% of those who registered in March were on unpaid leave.

32,577 people have registered as jobseekers since Friday morning.

