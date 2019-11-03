Unemployment in Israel fell in Q3

The unemployment rate in Israel among those age 15 or higher fell from 3.9% in the second quarter of 2019 to 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the latest figures published by the Central Bureau of Statistics. On a monthly basis, the unemployment rate in September fell to 3.7% from 3.8% in August.

The proportion of participation in the labor force fell to 63.3% in the third quarter of 2019 from to 63.6% in the second quarter. The proportion of participation in the labor force rose from 63.2% in August to 63.5% in September.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019