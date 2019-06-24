Unemployment in Israel fell to 3.6% in May

Unemployment fell to 3.6% in May from 3.8% in April according to the latest workforce figures published today by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

However, the actual number of people in work fell 3% in May compared with April.

Unemployment among those aged 25-64 fell to 3.2% in May compared with 3.3% in April. Among them the percentage of men who were unemployed was 3.1% in May compared with 3.2% in April while 3.4% of women were unemployed in May, unchanged from the previous month.

