Unemployment in Israel remains at low-point

Unemployment in Israel among the population aged 15 and up in January remained at its lowest point of 3.6%, unchanged from December, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. The percentage of men who were unemployed at the end of January was 3.5%, down from 3.6% in December, while the percentage of women who were unemployed was 3.8%, up from 3.5% in December.

The number of people in Israel's workforce in January was 3,986,000, up 0.3% from December and the number of people employed 35 hours a week or more rose 0.2% compared with the previous month (an addition of 5,000 people). The number of people working part time (less than 35 hours per week) rose by 0.2% last month, an extra 1,000 people.

Participation in the work force by people aged 15 and over rose to 63% last month from 62.9% at the end of December. Participation in the work force by men was 66.9% last month, unchanged from December and participation in the work force by women was 59.3% last month, up from 59.1% at the end of December.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 24, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020