Unemployment in Israel up sharply in Nov

The unemployment rate in Israel rose from 3.5% in October 2019 to 3.9% in November, according to the latest figures published by the Central Bureau of Statistics. The especially low figure in October, the lowest rate of unemployment for decades, was in part due to the fewer number of work days because of the holidays. There was also growth in participation in the work force in November, which influences the unemployment rate.

There were 4.166 million in Israel's work force in November of whom just over 4 million were employed and 162,000 were unemployed.

The proportion of participation of those aged over 15 in the labor force rose to 61.2% in November from to 61.2% in October. The proportion of participation of those aged 25-64 in the labor force rose from 77.9% in October to 78.3% in November.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 23, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018