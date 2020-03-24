Unemployment in Israel up to 18.6%

The unemployment rate in Israel reached 18.6% today, with 615,834 people registering as jobless during March. About 91% of the unemployed have been put on unpaid leave by employers hit by the coronavirus crisis.

31,146 new jobless registered at the Israel National Employment Service (INES) between 5pm yesterday and 7am today. The number of new registrants yesterday was 38,016, down from 54,035 on Sunday, 67,115 last Friday, and a peak of 127,464 last Thursday, March 19, 2020.

INES director general Rami Garor said, "It appears that the number of new registrants fell further yesterday. By Passover, however, we believe that the number of new jobseekers resulting from the coronavirus will reach one million, given that leading companies in Israel have announced that they are closing their branches and centers, the possibility that local authorities may put their employees on unpaid leave, and concern about additional sectors."

