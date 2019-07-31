Israel's unemployment rate jumps above 4%

The unemployment rate in Israel among those age 15 and older rose to 4.1%, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported today, based on its personnel survey for June, compared with 3.7% in the preceding month. Unemployment in the second quarter, however, was still lower than in the first quarter of the year.

The unemployment rate among men rose to 4.2%, compared with 3.5% in the preceding month, while the rate among women rose from 3.9% in the preceding month to 4.1% in June. The employment rate, consisting of the proportion of employment in the general population age 15 and older, dipped from 61.1% in the previous month to 60.9% in June. The rate fell from 65.2% to 64.9% among men and from 57.3% to 57% among women.

The number of full-time employees (working 35 or more hours a week) declined by 0.8% in June, a loss of 20,000 jobs, while the number of part-time employees was 5.9% higher than in the preceding months (58,000 additional part-time jobs). The number of employees temporarily absent from their jobs in the week of record rose 7.5% above the preceding quarter, representing 29,000 additional employees.

Despite the increase in June, the unemployment rate in the second quarter among those age 15 and older declined in most districts, in comparison with the preceding quarter. The rate fell from 4.1% in the first quarter to 3.9% in the second quarter in Jerusalem, from 4.8% to 4.1% in the northern district, from 4.2% to 4.1% in the Haifa district, from 3.6% to 3.3% in the Tel Aviv district, and from 4.1% to 3.8% in the Tel Aviv district, while increasing from 4.0% to 4.1% in the southern district. The proportion of participation in the labor force among those age 15 or older declined in most districts.

