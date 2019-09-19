Unemployment in Israel rose in August

The unemployment rate in Israel among those age 15 or higher rose from 3.7% in July to 3.8% in August, according to personnel survey figures published today by the Central Bureau of Statistics. The unemployment rate among men fell from 3.5% in July to 3.4% in August, but the unemployment rate among women rose from 3.9% in July to 4.2% in August.

Employment in August was 0.2% higher than in the preceding month. The number of full-time employees (working 35 or more hours a week) fell by 34,000, a 1.1% decrease, while the number of part-time employees (working less than 35 hours a week), increased by 25,000, a 2.9% increase.

The proportion of participation in the labor force rose from 63.1% in July to 63.2% in August. The proportion of participation among men fell from 67.4% in July to 67.3% in August, while the proportion of participation among women rose from 59.0% in July to 59.2% in August.

The employment rate (the proportion of those age 15 or higher who work) in August 2019 was 60.8%, the employment rate among men was 65.0%, and the employment rate among women was 56.7%. All three of these figures are unchanged from July.

