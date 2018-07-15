Union Bank names Shevi Shemer CEO

Union Bank of Israel (TASE: UNON) head of retail division, client assets, and consulting Shevi Shemer will be appointed the bank's CEO, replacing Israel Trau, who recently announced his resignation. Shemer is currently also serving as the bank's senior deputy general manager.

Trau announced several weeks ago that he was leaving his job, three weeks after the Antitrust Authority struck down the merger between Union Bank and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF). Trau, Union Bank's CEO for four years, is leaving his post as a result of dissatisfaction on the part of Union Bank's controlling shareholders with promotion of the merger.

Union Bank is likely to undergo a major streamlining operation after the merger was ruled out, together with an appeal of the striking down of the merger to the Restrictive Trade Practices Tribunal.

