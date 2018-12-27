Verint buys cloud voice co ForeSee

Customer engagement analytics company Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire ForeSee, an American cloud voice of the customer (VoC) vendor. No financial details were disclosed.

Headquartered in the US, Verint develops software and hardware products for customer engagement management, security, surveillance, and business intelligence. Verint is an offshoot of Israeli company Comverse and half of its employees are in Israel and its CEO Dan Bodner is Israeli.

The merger will create a comprehensive omnichannel cloud VoC portfolio and analytics-rich offering that will allow organizations to better measure and understand customer experiences and prioritize the improvements that will have the greatest business impact.

Verint, president customer engagement solutions Elan Moriah said, "We would like to extend a warm welcome to ForeSee employees. This business combination further solidifies our commitment to customer engagement market leadership, helping organizations achieve their customer experience goals at all levels-from the contact center to digital channels and across the entire enterprise. Combining ForeSee's deep digital domain expertise with our automation and analytics expertise will accelerate our cloud VoC technology innovation and squarely address the needs of customers to drive better business outcomes by enhancing the customer experience."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 27, 2018

