Via acquires Israeli startup Fleetonomy

Smart ridesharing solutions company Via Transportation Inc. has acquired Israeli startup Fleetonomy, according to sources close to the deal, which is estimated at $15-25 million.

Fleetonomy was founded in 2016 by VP development Lior Gerenstein and CEO Israel Duanis and the following year it launched its cloud-based fleet management product for smart transport. The company has raised $5 million to date from Vertex Ventures and Kardan Ventures. Fleetonomy has been cooperating with carmakers like Landrover, Jaguar and Audi.

Founded in Israel in 2012 by CEO Daniel Ramot and VP development Oren Shoval smart ridesharing company is today headquartered in New York with its development center in Tel Aviv. Via provides ridesharing systems in 100 cities worldwide on varous models. The company's system allows shared transport services not based on fixed routes but flexible routes according to from and where passengers need to travel.

Via declined to comment of the report.

