Via to open Jerusalem tech innovation center

Israeli real-time ridesharing solutions developer Via Transportation Inc. is opening a technology innovation center in Jerusalem. The company will hire 50 engineers for the new center over the coming year to lead Via's major smart transport projects in Israel and abroad. The new innovation center will open in early 2020 and will work closely with the company's Tel Aviv R&D center, which has 250 engineers.

Via's smart ridesharing services, which were first launched in New York City in September 2013, now operate in 90 locations worldwide including London, Tokyo, Washington DC, Chicago, Los Angeles, Tel Aviv, Sydney, Amsterdam, and Berlin and serve 60 million passengers.

Via's systems were developed in Tel Aviv and the new Jerusalem innovation center will enhance the company's capabilities. Via's Jerusalem innovation center will be managed by Yoni Kolb the founder and former CEO of Quickode.

Via was founded by CEO Daniel Ramot and CTO and head of the Israel development center Oren Shoval. Shoval said, "We are happy to set up the technology innovation center in Jerusalem, the city where Via started out. We thank the Jerusalem Municipality for the help expected in launching the new center. This expansion is vital for our capabilities in enabling our rapid expansion worldwide and our continued development in different types of transportation."

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon said, "Strengthening Jerusalem's high tech industry is one of the important issues in developing the city and I believe that improving and expanding the high-tech sector will lead to direct growth in the number of residents. Jerusalem has an excellent workforce and together with expanding employment space in the city and providing grants to companies operating in the city, we can create a strong high-tech industry here."

