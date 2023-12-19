"Victory in the war and economic stability are inseparable"

Israel's President Isaac Herzog addressed the Globes Business Conference today by video. He said, "The Globes Business Conference takes place in challenging circumstances when we are in a difficult war that impacts every aspect of our lives."

He continued, "Families lost their loved ones, hostages are still held in captivity, and hundreds of thousands of conscripted and reserve soldiers have been mobilized for a war against absolute evil to defend our security, entire communities have been uprooted from their homes, from their businesses and from their employment and all these are only some of the challenges that have left us in turmoil.

"As somebody who has met all sections of this wonderful Israeli society in recent months, I can testify with certainty that the Israeli spirit is blowing strongly and this is also true from an economic point of view. There is no doubt that as a nation we have the ability to face this challenge, the ability to rise from the ashes with an infinite will to live, to consolidate growth, prosperity, against all the odds, even after the hell of war, and to shine with a great light on our beloved country and the entire world."

Herzog told the participants in the business conference. "The connection between the victory in the war and the stability of the economy are inseparable.

The Israeli spirit requires us to revive the economy, to rehabilitate and support those who need it, to give strength to the battlefront and the home front through employment, recovery of the retail sector, agriculture, and a gradual and successful rehabilitation of severely damaged industries. This is true for us as a state and even as a society that takes care of all the individuals in it. We must not forget for a moment the enormous security challenge that we face, in order to support and rehabilitate all the victims of the war and win the battle."

"For the future of the Israeli economy, the words 'together we will win' is not just a phrase, no one will beat unity and the Israeli spirit that will win the war for us." Herzog concluded that the economy plays a significant role in the matter, and observed, "It is important that we make decisions with a broad consensus, and move forward together."

