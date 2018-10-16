WOW to resume low-cost Israel-US flights via Iceland

Icelandic low-cost airline WOW is resuming flights from Tel Aviv to Reykjavik in June 2019. WOW began operating three weekly flights on the Tel Aviv - Reykjavik route in June 2017 but ended the flights in October 2018. The flights will resume in the summer, with four weekly flights, but will probably halt for the winter season at the end of October 2019.

Fares for WOW's Tel Aviv - Reykjavik route will begin at $200 each way. In addition, WOW offers low-cost connection flights from Reykjavik to a range of North American cities including New York, Boston, Washington, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Montreal and Toronto. Fares for Israel-North America flights have not yet been published.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 16, 2018

