search
Front > News

Warburg Pincus to invest $221m expanding Leumi Card

Leumi Card Photo: screenshot
3 Apr, 2019 7:05
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Having rebranded Leumi Card as Max, the US private equity firm wants to compete with the banks on credit to consumers and SMEs, "Reuters" reports.

US private equity firm Warburg Pincus has said that it plans to invest NIS 800 million ($221 million) over the next five years to expand its new Israeli credit card business, "Reuters" reports.

Warburg Pincus European investment head Daniel Zilberman told a Bank of Israel conference that the investment will be used to expand Leumi Card, rebranded as Max, into areas of lending dominated by Israel's banks. Zilberman said that he wanted to offer credit to more consumers, as well as small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). This is an area dominated by Israel's banks.

Zilberman said, “We believe that (MAX) can be an innovator and add to competition.

However, he added that it will take time since MAX will have to find third party funding. “We are no longer a bank-owned company funded by Bank Leumi,” he said.

Earlier this year, Warburg Pincus acquired Leumi Card from Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) for NIS 2.5 billion shekels. This follows the implementation of the Strum Committee report, which recommended splitting the credit card companies from the banks in order to enhance competition in the credit market. Warburg Pincus has since rebranded Leumi Card as Max.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 3, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Leumi Card Photo: screenshot
Leumi Card Photo: screenshot
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018