"We want to be a bridge between Israel and the world in biomed"

"Novartis is one of the leaders in its field in Israel. It provides treatment to some 650,000 people in Israel, and is conducting 70 clinical trials in various centers. Each month, the company provides compassionate care to 180 patients," said Novartis Israel Country President Elad Maron, at the Novartis-Israel Health Innovation Meetup, which took place at the Startup Nation Central offices in Tel Aviv, in collaboration with the aMoon Fund.

Novartis in Israel focuses on marketing and clinical trials, but Maron says, "We know that we can do much more. We want to make a mark beyond Israel, among other things by being a bridge between Israel and the world in the biomedical industry." The intention is to take Israeli innovation worldwide by creating collaborations with Novartis, with both Israeli biomed companies and academic institutions in Israel.

Maron was appointed Country President of Novartis Israel about two years ago. To date, the corporation has not had many collaborations with the Israeli ecosystem.

