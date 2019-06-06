We4G way ahead in attracting new subscribers

We4G is again leading the mobile telephone market in subscriber recruitment, after Cellcom upset the market with a focused bargain offer during the election campaign. No other company now even comes close to We4G in recruitment of new subscribers, showing that the company's strategy of setting a fixed price for long periods or lifelong is working, even though the company raised its prices.

We4G recruited 9,200 subscribers (new subscribers minus those who left the company, not including subscribers who purchased a new number) in May. Pelephone was far behind in second place with a net gain of 2,570 subscribers, followed by Golan Telecom with 2,350 subscribers. Cellcom, which recruited an exceptional number of subscribers in its campaign in the previous month, lost a net of 2,320 subscribers.

Next on this list was Hot Mobile, which has apparently given up on recruiting new customers and finished the month with a net loss of 2,390 subscribers.

At the bottom of the table was Partner, which continued its contraction with a net loss of 9,380 subscribers. Partner is recruiting far fewer subscribers than its competitors.

No special changes in recruitment took place among virtual operators Rami Levy and 019 Mobile. Rami Levy lost 200 subscribers, while 019 Mobile gained 200.

