WeSure buying control of insurance co Ayalon

Digital insurance company WeSure (TASE: WESR) is buying control of insurance group Ayalon Holding Ltd. (TASE: AYAL) for NIS 354 million. This follows various reports of companies interested in buying control of Ayalon from the heirs of its founder Levi Rahmani.

WeSure will buy 50.4% of the shares in Ayalon. Emil Vainshel, one of the founders of WeSure Global Tech, previously served as CEO of Ayalon.

The deal is subject to fulfillment of preconditions, among them approval by the Competition Authority and by the Capital Markets, Insurance and Savings Authority.

