Web intel co Cobwebs recruits Ronny Numa

Web intelligence company Cobwebs Technologies has recruited Maj. General (res.) Ronny Numa, who until recently managed the emergency team in Bnei Brak following the outbreak of Covid-19 coronavirus in the city. From today, Numa will be in charge of managing the company's new product: crisis forecasting and management centers for authorities such as central and local governments, designed to assist in dealing with natural disasters, attacks, epidemics, and so forth.

Among his roles during his military service, Numa was commander of the IDF Central Command during the second intifada. In the course of his career he commanded the Duvdevan and Shaldag units, the Tsefa paratroop battalion during Operation Defensive Shield, and the Nahal Brigade. A few months ago he headed a committee investigating statistics on haredi (ultra-Orthodox Jewish) recruits to the IDF.

Cobwebs' product is a search engine that gathers data from the web, both open data and dark data that is not classified by conventional search engines such as Google. The company's technology is capable of analyzing the data and extracting business and security information that is relevant to its customers. In addition to the search functions, the system is designed to provide real-time warnings of security and other events about to happen.

The company was founded in 2015 by three entrepreneurs: Omri Timianker, Udi Levy, and Shay Attias. All three served in special IDF units. Levy, who is CEO of the company, was formerly at Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT).

Cobwebs employs some 100 people in Israel, the US, and Singapore. Its customers are government agencies, security agencies, and enterprises around the world. It currently operates under two models: sales of software products to government agencies, and a licenses cloud product mainly for enterprises. According to Timianker, the company is profitable.

