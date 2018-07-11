Wed: TASE joins global retreat

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,540.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.28%, to 1,376.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.41%, to 372.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 344.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 858 million.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.11% lower, at NIS 3.6380/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.07% lower, at NIS 4.2578/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.28%. Teva fell 2.77%; Frutarom rose 0.80%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.81%; and Bezeq fell 0.10%.

Opko Health continued its recent surge, rising a further 3.29%. Electra rose 3.42%. A prominent decliner was Ratio, down 2.89%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 11, 2018

