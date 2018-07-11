search
Wed: TASE joins global retreat

11 Jul, 2018 18:24
Globes correspondent

The big two banks and Teva fell today as the stock market's winning run was cut short in line with the decline on world bourses.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,540.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.28%, to 1,376.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.41%, to 372.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 344.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 858 million.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.11% lower, at NIS 3.6380/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.07% lower, at NIS 4.2578/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.28%. Teva fell 2.77%; Frutarom rose 0.80%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.81%; and Bezeq fell 0.10%.

Opko Health continued its recent surge, rising a further 3.29%. Electra rose 3.42%. A prominent decliner was Ratio, down 2.89%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 11, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

