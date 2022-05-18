search
Wed: Results boost Maytronics, Turpaz, but main indices falter

18 May, 2022 21:04
Globes correspondent

Leading stock ICL was the only one to fall among the top five.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.43%, to 1,919.28 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46%, to 1,990.60 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57%, to 425.3 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 360.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.85 billion in equities and NIS 3.31 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.27% lower, at NIS 3.3540/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.38% lower, at NIS 3.5242/€.

ICL led trading today, and fell 2.71%. Bank Hapoalim closed flat; Bank Leumi rose 0.18%; Maytronics, which reported strong first quarter results and raised its guidance, rose 11.73%; and Delek Group rose 0.65%.

Besides Maytronics, notable advancers today were Turpaz, up 7.03% after reporting good results, and Ormat Technologies, up 5.05%. Isracard fell 5.13%, Hagag fell 4.67%, Azorim fell 4.53%, and Cellcom fell 4.36%.

