Wed: Results boost Maytronics, Turpaz, but main indices falter

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.43%, to 1,919.28 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46%, to 1,990.60 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57%, to 425.3 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 360.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.85 billion in equities and NIS 3.31 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.27% lower, at NIS 3.3540/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.38% lower, at NIS 3.5242/€.

ICL led trading today, and fell 2.71%. Bank Hapoalim closed flat; Bank Leumi rose 0.18%; Maytronics, which reported strong first quarter results and raised its guidance, rose 11.73%; and Delek Group rose 0.65%.

Besides Maytronics, notable advancers today were Turpaz, up 7.03% after reporting good results, and Ormat Technologies, up 5.05%. Isracard fell 5.13%, Hagag fell 4.67%, Azorim fell 4.53%, and Cellcom fell 4.36%.

