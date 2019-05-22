search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Azrieli keeps TASE back on the rise

22 May, 2019 18:19
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Azrieli and Delek led the rise on the market today but Teva and Bezeq lost more ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.69% to 1,581.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.69% to 1,463.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.87% to 372.58 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 357.33 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.23 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.361% today at NIS 3.611/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.516% at 4.032/€.

On the market, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after publishing strong first quarter financial results. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.26% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) was up 3.25%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.82% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.90%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.71%, and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.53%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.56% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 22, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018