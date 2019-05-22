Wed: Azrieli keeps TASE back on the rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.69% to 1,581.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.69% to 1,463.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.87% to 372.58 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 357.33 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.23 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.361% today at NIS 3.611/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.516% at 4.032/€.

On the market, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after publishing strong first quarter financial results. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.26% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) was up 3.25%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.82% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.90%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.71%, and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.53%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.56% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.37%.

