Wed: Azrieli leads TASE advance

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.35%, to 1,907.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56%, to 1,964.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.79% to 423.28 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.27% to 369.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.47 billion in equities and NIS 4.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.030% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.339/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.671% higher at NIS 3.585/€.

On the market, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.12% on the day's largest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.22% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.99%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.87% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel aviv 35 Index today.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.03%, parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.03%, and sister company Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 5.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.43%.

