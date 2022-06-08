search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Azrieli leads TASE advance

8 Jun, 2022 18:46
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Income producing property companies Azrieli and Melisron led the gains today while Teva and ICL declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.35%, to 1,907.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56%, to 1,964.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.79% to 423.28 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.27% to 369.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.47 billion in equities and NIS 4.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.030% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.339/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.671% higher at NIS 3.585/€.

On the market, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.12% on the day's largest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.22% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.99%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.87% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel aviv 35 Index today.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.03%, parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.03%, and sister company Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 5.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.43%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 8, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018