Wed: Azrieli leads TASE lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.64%, to 2,040.79 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.61% to 2,026.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.45% to 415.20 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 378.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.51 billion in equities and NIS 3.81 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.272% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.663/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.287% lower at NIS 3.964/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 0.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.06% and Enlight Renewable Energy rose 2.31%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.52% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.69%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.91%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.16% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.02%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.81% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.55%.

