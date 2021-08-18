Wed: Azrieli leads strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.24%, to 1,721.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.21%, to 1,775.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.47% to 538.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 389.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.52 billion in equities and NIS 2.46 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.465% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.239/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.016% higher, at NIS 3.795/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.54%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.54% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.27%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 5.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today following strong second quarter results and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose 4.09%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.99%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.69% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.60%.

Only four shares fell on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.02%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 18, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021