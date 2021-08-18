search
Wed: Azrieli leads strong TASE gains

18 Aug, 2021 19:08
Azrieli rose on impressive second quarter results while Teva was one of few TA 35 Index shares to fall today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.24%, to 1,721.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.21%, to 1,775.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.47% to 538.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 389.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.52 billion in equities and NIS 2.46 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.465% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.239/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.016% higher, at NIS 3.795/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.54%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.54% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.27%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 5.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today following strong second quarter results and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose 4.09%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.99%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.69% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.60%.

Only four shares fell on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.02%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 18, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

