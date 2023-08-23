search
Wed: Bank rally runs out of steam

23 Aug, 2023 18:43
The main indices were mixed today, as the banks' momentum faltered and Tower Semiconductor resumed its decline.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.31%, to 1,848.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05%, to 1,876.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.65%, to 378.23 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.28%, to 361.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.34 billion in equities and NIS 3.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 3.7880/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.47% lower, at NIS 4.0941/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.40%. Tower Semiconductor fell 3.64%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.77%; Delek Group rose 0.54%; and Discount Bank fell 0.57%.

Notable advancers today were Opko Health, up 9.67%; Navitas, up 4.96%; G City, up 4.71%; and Isramco, up 4.47%. Turpaz fell 7.76%, and Generation Capital fell 2.50%.

