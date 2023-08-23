Wed: Bank rally runs out of steam

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.31%, to 1,848.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05%, to 1,876.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.65%, to 378.23 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.28%, to 361.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.34 billion in equities and NIS 3.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 3.7880/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.47% lower, at NIS 4.0941/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.40%. Tower Semiconductor fell 3.64%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.77%; Delek Group rose 0.54%; and Discount Bank fell 0.57%.

Notable advancers today were Opko Health, up 9.67%; Navitas, up 4.96%; G City, up 4.71%; and Isramco, up 4.47%. Turpaz fell 7.76%, and Generation Capital fell 2.50%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 23, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.