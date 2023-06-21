Wed: Banks, Nice Systems lead falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.18%, to 1,790.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index also fell 1.18%, to 1,810.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.85%, to 365.53 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 360.37 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.44 billion in equities and NIS 4.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.14% lower, at NIS 3.6040/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.20% lower, at NIS 3.9353/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.07%. Nice Systems fell 5.91%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.51%; Azrieli Group fell 0.57%; and Bezeq fell 0.24%.

Notable advancers today were Danya Cebus, up 2.31%; and Opko Health and Shikun & Binui, both up 1.87%. G City fell 6.7%; Poperty & Building fell 5.69%; and Cellcom fell 5.49%.

