Wed: Banks, Teva drag market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.78% to 1,593.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.69% to 1,469.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 387.32 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 357.34 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.23 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.478% at NIS 3.575/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.580% at 4.044/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.05% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.80% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.11%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.50%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.87%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.83% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.84%.

Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.62%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.89% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.94%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019