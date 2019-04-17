search
Wed: Banks, Teva drag market down

17 Apr, 2019 18:45
Teva and the big banks led the losses on the TASE today as Israel Corp. bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.78% to 1,593.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.69% to 1,469.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 387.32 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 357.34 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.23 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.478% at NIS 3.575/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.580% at 4.044/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.05% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.80% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.11%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.50%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.87%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.83% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.84%.

Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.62%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.89% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.94%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

