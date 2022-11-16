Wed: Banks, Teva lead TASE losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.55%, to 1,921.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.42%, to 1,952.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.46% to 378.61 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.20% to 369.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.61 billion in equities and NIS 4.15 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.408% from yesterday, at NIS 3.421/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.503% lower at NIS 3.562/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, falling 1.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.20%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.55%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.06%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.99% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.55%. Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 4.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.10% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.53%, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.87%, and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.32%.

