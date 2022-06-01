search
Wed: Banks boost TASE

1 Jun, 2022 18:18
The banks and Elbit Systems rose strongly today while Opko led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.92%, to 1,919.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.04%, to 1,985.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.07% to 421.64 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 372.42 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 2.60 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.389% today from Tuesday, at NIS 3.325/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.350% lower at NIS 3.563/€.

On the market, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 5.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.95% on the day's largest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.55% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.03%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.22% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.60%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.14% and Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 2.91%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 1, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

