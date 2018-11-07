search
Wed: Banks boost bullish TASE

7 Nov, 2018 18:39
Melisron, Opko and the major banks led the gains today while Tower slipped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.77% to 1,650.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.63% to 1,488.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.75% to 386.38 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 345.94 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.23 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.623% at NIS 3.668/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down up 0.252% at 4.217/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.9% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 4.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.25% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.53%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.48%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.89% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.63%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.30%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.30% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.45%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 0.9% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 0.47%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 7, 2018

